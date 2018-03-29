Bad Roads will be fixed, Simuchoba assures Western Province residents

Western Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba says government will soon work on the roads that are in a bad state in the province starting with economic ones.

Mr. Simuchoba tells QTV News that the government understands the frustration of the people in the province over the bad state of some roads.

He states that people should understand that it is extremely expensive to construct roads in the province because of the terrain.

Mr Simuchoba says the sandy terrain in western province makes it difficult to construct roads, citing the Mongu-Kalabo road which the most expensive road the government has ever constructed, costing about US$8 million per kilometer.