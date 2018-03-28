Zambia has a lot of tourism potential – EU

The European Union (EU) says Zambia has a lot of potential in the tourism sector given the country’s rich natural and cultural heritage coupled with political stability.

Speaking during the validation workshop for the Development of the National Tourism Master Plan in Lusaka, EU Head of Tourism Section Matteo Sirtori says if well managed, the tourism sector can contribute towards employment and economic growth, as well as develop rural, peripheral or less developed areas.

Mr. Sirtori says sustainable tourism offers opportunities for revenue generation in both the private and public sectors.

He notes that despite its obvious importance and potential, for a considerable number of years, Zambia has not had an overarching document guiding its tourism development.

Mr Sirtori notes that the current National Tourism Master Plan dates from 1978 the reason why the study undertaken by the EU team of experts has delivered an integrated national level tourism master plan and several subsidiary destination development plans and their respective action plans.

Speaking at the same workshop, Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary, Dr. Howard Sikwela says his ministry realized the need for a holistic and comprehensive strategic framework to guide the country in the prioritization of Tourism development.

Dr. Sikwela says this why in 2017, the ministry embarked on a robust process of developing the National Tourism Master Plan.