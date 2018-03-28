TopStar slashes combo decorder price

TopStar has slashed the price of its Direct to Home (DTH) combo decoder from K299.00 for a full kit satellite decoder to K199.00.

TopStar Sales Director Cliff Sichone has told a media briefing that this is under the ‘Ndiye Itambika’ campaign introduced to make it easier for customers to enjoy digital TV.

He says every new purchase of a decoder comes with a free one month subscription enabling viewers to watch 154 channels.

Mr Sichone says the DTH combo decoder can be bought in any part of the country.

He adds that for the first time this year, Zambians will be able to watch all the 64 Russia World cup games using the TopStar decoder.