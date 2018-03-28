Six more districts added to the HIV-Social Cash Transfer linkages initiative

Government says six more districts have been added to the HIV-Social Cash Transfer linkages initiative bringing the total number of Districts to 21.

Community Development and Social Welfare Minister Emerine Kabanshi says her Ministry is further exploring other linkages to social protection programmes such as agriculture interventions.

And Ms.Kabanshi says government will this year pilot a single window service system to enhance social protection coordination at District and Community levels.

She says the project will be piloted in Kafue, Mambwe, Mpulungu, Mongu, Lunga and Samfya Districts.

She says government is also rolling out the single registry management information system to 20 districts.

Speaking when she officiated at a social protection Colloquium in Lusaka, dubbed Strengthening National Social Protection Frameworks, Ms. Kabanshi has since called on all partners to support her Ministry in scaling up systems such as the single registry and the single window service delivery systems.

Speaking earlier, Southern Africa Social Protection Expert Network Board Chairperson, Ngosa Chisupa has commended government for its commitment to address issues of HIV and Social Protection in Zambia.