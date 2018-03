Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is reported have failed to meet the bail conditions.

Mr Kambwili who was this morning granted a K10,000 cash bail with two surities by Lusaka Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile.

This is in a matter in which he charged with 34 counts of being in possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

We cross over live to the Lusaka Magistrates court complex where our staffer Alfred Mwansa has been following Mr Kambwili’s matter.