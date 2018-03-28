Impeachment motion not tabled

The much anticipated debate on the impeachment motion against President Edgar Lungu did not take place in Parliament today.

This is because the impeachment motion was not tabled for debate.

And first deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Namugala told the house that the Constitution does not give a timeframe within which a motion for impeachment should be heard.

Ruling on a point of order raised by leader of the opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu who appeared to question why the motion was not tabled for debate, Ms Namugala said standing orders do not compel the Speaker to table the motion within three days of filing the motion.

She said there is nothing irregular about the Speaker not tabling the motion of impeachment for debate.

Ms Namugala has however, stated that the notice of motion filed by Mazabuka Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo has complied with constitution provisions.

The motion is likely to be heard in June 2018 as Parliament is expected to adjourn sine die tomorrow,29th March,2018.