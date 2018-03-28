Chiengi MP welcomes lifting of fish ban

Chiengi Member of Parliament Given Katuta has commended government for heeding to the cries of the people in fishing areas by lifting the fish ban which had been extended as a result of the Cholera outbreak in the country.

Ms Katuta says the move by government is commendable because people in her area solely depend on fishing as their economic mainstay.

She says people lost out during the fish ban as they could not trade.

Ms Katuta says the fact that the government has decided to lift the fish ban is a sign that the cry of the people of Chiengi has been heard.

And Ms. Katuta has called on government to allow the people to get fish from the lake instead of giving them imported fish for fish farming.