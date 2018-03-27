RTSA bows to pressure

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has agreed to work on modalities that will ensure that the migration to electronic number plates is implemented without any loss of business on the part of local number plate manufacturers.

RTSA head public relations Frederick Mubanga says this resolution was reached at during a meeting held by the Agency with local number plate manufacturers being represented by the Reflective Number Plate Association of Zambia (RENPAZ).

He explains that the meeting discussed cross cutting issues and that it was agreed to work on modalities to ensure that local number plate manufacturers are not pushed out of business once RTSA migrates to the electronic number plates.

Recently, the Road Transport and Safety Agency and the Intelligent Mobility Solutions signed a concession agreement to implement the road safety management system which will among other things see the migration of motor vehicle number plates to electronic and technology based.

This move raised a lot of concern from various sections of society on what would happen to the already existing and operating local number plate manufacturers.