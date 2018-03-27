Police counsel political parties on POA

The Zambia Police Service has advised political parties to appeal to the Minister of home affairs whenever they are denied a police permit by authorizing officers to hold their political meetings or if they are not satisfied with the manner the public order Act has been applied at a particular time.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says doing so is within the confines of the law.

She states that if aggrieved political parties still have some reservations even after engaging the minister of home affairs, they can still seek court intervention on the application of the public order Act.

Ms Katongo says while the Zambia Police Service appreciates that some political parties are not happy with the manner the police have been administering the public order Act, police have merely been acting within the provisions of the Act.

Ms. Katongo tells Q-News that the public order Act states that where an individual or a political part has not been allowed to hold a meeting on their preferred date, police are required to provide an alternative date, which she says Police regulating officers have been observing.