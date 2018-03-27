Overcrowded Zambian prisons worry Rogan

United Nations Resident Coordinator Janet Rogan has bemoaned the continued overcrowding in Zambia’s correctional facilities.

Ms Rogan has since called for the urgent need to improve conditions in the correctional facilities.

She notes that the facilities are congested mainly due to the burden of cases in the court of laws.

Ms Rogan tells q-news that it is imperative that action is taken to ensure there is continuous improvement of these facilities so that those who are detained, serving sentences or are awaiting trial are held in a dignified manner.