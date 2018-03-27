Over 250 displaced street vendors to taken to newly constructed regional trade Centre

Over 250 displaced street vendors will by end of next month have trading spaces at the newly constructed regional trade Centre located at Downtown shopping mall in Lusaka.

Regional Trade Initiative (RTI) president Davies Mwambazi told Q-news that works to complete the trading center have reached over 80 percent.

He has explained that the center currently has 237 shops which will accommodate some of the displaced street vendors who operated in the Central Business District.

Mr Mwambazi says while the center does not have adequate space, it will at least offer conducive trading space to some of the displaced vendors.

He has since called on government to help the initiative access more land across the city and the country as a whole at especially along the line of rail to set up trading centers.