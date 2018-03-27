Do not be influenced by impeachment motion, YALI advises govt

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) says the ruling Patriotic Front should not allow the notice of motion filed by the UPND in parliament to dilute its commitment to dialogue.

YALI Governance Isaac Mwanza tells QTV News that the impeachment motion is ill-timed as this will definitely affect the pending dialogue process.

Mr. Mwanza says the UPND does not mean well by moving the motion of impeachment which they know will affect the dialogue process.

He has however, urged the PF not to allow the impeachment motion derail their commitment to the dialogue process.