Discharged Kambwili denied bail again

Roan Member of Parliament who has been discharged from Care for Business Medical Center in Lusaka where he was admitted has again been denied Police bond.

Mr Kambwili was immediately after being discharged taken to Woodlands Police Station under Police escort, before being taken to the Lusaka Magistrate court complex to take plea before Magistrate Mwaka Mikalilele on the 34 counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

However, the matter could not take off as Anti Corruption Commission prosecutors were not present at court

The National Democratic Congress consultant was then taken back to Woodlands Police Station where he requested for bond which he has been denied.

Mr Kambwili was later taken to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after indicating that he was still unwell.