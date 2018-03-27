Dialogue will create a prosperous Zambia- Ng’oma

Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma says the solution to governance and political challenges facing the country lies in dialogue.

Dr. Ng’oma has since implored all stakeholders in the impending dialogue process to put the country first before their party interests.

He says if dialogue is not given the priority it deserves, it will be difficult to overcome all governance and political challenges in the country.

Dr Ngoma says there is need for all political parties to put their differences aside and look at how they can resolve these issues that have affected the nation.

He has since called on all political parties to take the impending dialogue process seriously.