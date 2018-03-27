CCPC fines four hatcheries

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has fined four hatcheries in Lusaka seven percent of their annual turnover for fixing trade conditions and setting production quotas in a long-running cartel case.

The CCPC Board of Commissioners has further ordered the four hatcheries to terminate the agreement and to independently set a time requirement for pre-booking that is viable and auditable.

CCPC Public Relations Officer Namukolo Kasumpa says the decision to fine Hybrid Poultry Farm Zambia Limited, Ross Breeders Zambia Limited, Quantum Foods Zambia Limited and TIGER Chicks was made during the 30th Board of Commissioners Meeting for the Adjudication of cases held on 1st March, 2018.

Ms Kasumpa says this was after a comprehensive investigation by the CCPC found that the four hatcheries were involved in collusive practices contrary to the provisions of the Competition and Consumer Protection Act, No. 24 of 2010.

She says the board also directed that the hatcheries develop and implement compliance programmes in their respective firms within 90 days of receiving the directive and to publish quarterly performance numbers on deliveries of day old chicks in three newspapers with nationwide circulation.

Ms Kasumpa explains that the Commission initiated the investigation in 2013 after the Poultry Association of Zambia (PAZ) posted a news item on its website on 26th February 2013 which stated that hatcheries through PAZ had agreed to only set eggs according to demand and that poultry farmers had to book four weeks in advance for day old chicks.