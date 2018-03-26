Zambia to sponsor a resolution on Cholera at WHO Assembly – Dr. Chilufya

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has resolved to sponsor a resolution on Cholera at the forthcoming World Health Organisation Assembly in Geneva.

The resolution has been crafted to draw Global attention to the elimination of cholera and to stop people from dying from the disease.

Dr Chilufya disclosed this during an African Centre for Disease Control (CDC) Board meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He says it is unacceptable that a preventable and treatable disease such as Cholera had continued to claim millions of lives worldwide.

And Dr Chilufya has urged AU member States to invest in National Public Health Institutes in order to increase disease Surveillance and Intelligence.

He further called for sustainable financing for National Public Health Institutes and Centers for Disease Control (CDCs).

The Minister also called for stronger health systems saying this was the only sure way of guarantying health populations.

He commended the African CDC for the work it has done so far, but urged them to guard against bureaucracies that occur when responding to emergencies in some African States.

Dr Chilufya said outbreaks and emergencies that occur in different countries must be attended to swiftly by the CDC.

This is according to a statement made available to Q-news by First Secretary-Press and Tourism at Zambia’s Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.