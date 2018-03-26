Tourism Minister calls for the creation of a tourism circuit between Zambia and DRC

Tourism and Arts Minister Charles Banda has recommended for the creation of a tourism circuit between the democratic republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia to allow free tourist flows.

And the minister has called for increased conservation collaboration with the DRC to improve tourism between the two countries.

Speaking when DRC ambassador to Zambia Ebokwol Mayele Ghyor paid a courtesy call on him ahead of the joint military commission (JPC) slated For Lusaka this year, the minister said there is no doubt that there has been immense trade between Congo and Zambia.

Mr. Banda says the JPC between the two countries has existed since the 1960s as a channel to discuss any issue between the two countries.

He says the United Nations world tourism organization (UNWTO) has emphasized on the need to collaborate as nations, as neighbors and as a global village to grow tourism.

Earlier, Ambassador Ebokwol Mayele Ghyor said Zambia has more experience in tourism compared to Congo because his country does not have much tourism sites to attract enough tourists despite being bigger than Zambia.

He says there is need to have some agreement in form of memorandum of understanding (MOU) on how to improve conservation between the two countries.