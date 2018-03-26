Stormy Daniels ‘told to leave Trump alone’ over affair claims

An adult film actress has said she was threatened to keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.

Stormy Daniels told CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme that a man approached her in a Las Vegas car park in 2011.

The stranger allegedly said “leave Trump alone”, then looked at her young daughter and added: “It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

Mr Trump denies having had an affair with the actress.

His lawyers are seeking $20m (£14m) in damages from her, saying she broke a non-disclosure deal signed before the 2016 presidential election.

She has filed a lawsuit to scrap the agreement, saying it is invalid because Mr Trump did not sign it.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she had sex with Mr Trump just once, in a hotel room during a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California, in July 2006. Mr Trump married Melania Trump in 2005.

Ms Daniels claims she and Mr Trump stayed in contact for years afterwards, and last spoke in 2010.

While Mr Trump flew back to the capital from his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida on Sunday night, Mrs Trump did not.

“The first lady will be staying in Florida as is their tradition for spring break,” deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

What exactly did Stormy Daniels say?

In the highly anticipated interview, which aired on Sunday evening, Stormy Daniels said she was approached by the man in the car park in 2011 after having agreed to sell her story to a magazine.

But the magazine did not publish the story after legal threats from Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, 60 Minutes reported, citing former employees. The interview was finally published in InTouch magazine earlier this year.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter,” she said.

“A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story’. And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom’. And then he was gone.”

President Trump has not directly responded to the interview but tweeted on Monday about “fake news”.

After the programme aired, a lawyer representing Mr Cohen said he had nothing to do with the alleged threat, accused the actress and her lawyer of defaming him and demanded a public apology.

What is alleged to have happened in 2006?

Stormy Daniels told CBS that her only sexual encounter with Mr Trump took place after he invited her to dinner in his hotel suite.

She said he had shown her a magazine with his picture on the cover and she had jokingly smacked his bottom with it.

“He turned around and pulled his pants down a little, you know [he] had underwear on and stuff, and I just gave him a couple swats,” she said.

