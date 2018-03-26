Shimunza accuses PF and UPND of failing to promote unity in the nation

The Movement for National Transformation (MNT) has charged that the Patriotic Front (PF) and the United Party for National Development (UPND) have failed to promote unity in the nation.

Party President Daniel Shimunza says the two parties have continued practicing politics of rivalry at the expense of promoting unity in the country.

He tells Q-News that bitterness and politics of power, is what has further contributed to lack of intra-party democracy, dictatorial tendencies, corruption, violence, and deceptive political tactics, which has left Zambia under-developed.

Mr Shimunza says it is his considered view that the country’s democracy, and its fundamentals, are currently out of place.

He has since called for new compelling alternatives for Zambia, and a first world ultimate development agenda.