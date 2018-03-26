Married couples advised against acting out of emotions

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) Executive Director Reverend Pukuta Mwanza has advised married couples against acting out of emotions.

Reverend Mwanza said this in reference to a recent incident where a 30-year old man of Lusaka gave his two children a pesticide and later committed suicide by taking the same pesticide.

He says there was no need to involve innocent children in their marital issues worse off taking their lives.

Reverend Mwanza has since advised members of the public who could find themselves in such situations never to allow anger to control them by thinking of the consequences.