Govt receives US$16 million from World Bank

Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe says the government has received US$16 million from the World Bank to address the issue of water pollution in Kabwe District.

Mr. Kabwe says with the lead poisoning taking place in Kabwe, it is important that the water table is protected.

He says if the situation of water pollution is allowed to continue, the inhabitants of Kabwe will be affected.

Mr. Kabwe says it is for this reason that the government has prioritized this area to ensure that the water supplied is clean.

And Selina Zing’ambe a seventy year old woman of Chowa Stage four in Kabwe has told Q-news News that there is need for conceited efforts in addressing problem of lead poisoning in Kabwe.

Ms Zing’ambe says her twelve year old grandson’s brain has been affected by lead poisoning and suffers memory loss.