Political analyst Dr. Alex Ng’oma says the United Party for National Development (UPND)’s decision to file for the impeachment of President Edgar Lungu for alleged violation of the constitution has distorted the impeding dialogue.

Dr. Ng’oma says the UPND should not have gone ahead with a motion to impeach President Edgar Lungu.

He tells q news that the opposition MPs have betrayed various stakeholders involved in the dialogue process.

He says the motion has taken the entire process aback.