Mumbi Phiri gets 30 days suspension

The ruling patriotic front central committee has suspended its Deputy Secretary General Mumbi phiri from the party for 30 days for gross misconduct at a fundraising event in chilanga last month.

Party Secretary General Davis Mwila has told a media briefing that the suspension arises from her conduct at a party fundraising event which was graced by President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Mwila explains that the decision was made during the party central committee meeting held on 24th march 2018 and chaired by President Edgar Lungu.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwila has disclosed that the committee has appointed information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya as party chairperson for information taking over from Commissioner Frank Bwalya, while Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has been appointed as member of the central committee.

And the matter in which the party structures in Luapula Province have petitioned against Former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has been taken back to the provincial executive committee to take actions.

Any recommendations will come up to the disciplinary committee established under article 74 of the party constitution and regulation 36 cap a, which provides for the jurisdiction or powers of the disciplinary committee.

Mr. Mwila says this indicates that the part’s commitment to intraparty democracy and the right to be heard is in line with the rules of natural justice.

And Mr. Mwila has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the dialogue process.

He maintains that the process is not for the ruling party and the united party for national development alone, but all political stakeholders.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwila has disclosed that the party will conduct elections for all structures in southern and western province immediately after the rainy season.

He has further declared the party ready to participate in all upcoming local government elections in Western, Northwestern, Central, Muchinga and Luapula Provinces.