Four Zambian scientists selected to prepare climate change report

Four Zambian scientists have been selected to participate in preparing the next climate change assessment report, in France

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata says the four include professor Francis Yamba from the University of Zambia, Professor Stephen Syampungani and Dr. Felix Kanungwe Kalaba from the Copperbelt University and Mr. Julius Daka, an Independent Consultant.

Ms. Kapata says the four scientists will work with other scientists globally to prepare the sixth assessment report (ar6) which will provide a basis for global policy on climate change.

The report is expected to be released in 2023.

The minister expressed happiness that four out of the nine scientists who were nominated were selected to represent the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Public Relations Officer Diniwe Zulu.