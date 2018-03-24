Evelyn Hone college student’s union leaders arrested and charged

Police in Lusaka have arrested and charged the president of Evelyn hone college students union and two officials following riots at the college.

Zambia police service public relations officer, Esther Katongo the trio has been charged for proposing violence contrary to section 91 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia and they were released on police bond.

Ms. Katongo says all the arrested Evelyn hone students were released yesterday after paying admission of guilt fine.

This week the police arrested students believed to have taken to the streets to riot over their misplaced exam results for last semester by TEVETA.

In a related development police in Lusaka have apprehended street vendors who burnt tires to block the great east road near Chongwe’s silverest area.

A q-news crew that rushed to the scene found a team of fire brigade officers trying to quench burning tires on the road.

It has been established that vendors who ran amok were protesting, after the local authorities confiscated their merchandize.

police who were on the scene have told q news that some suspects have been apprehended.