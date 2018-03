MMD die-hard national youth coordinator Gerald Chiluba has advised United Party for National Development (UPND) members of parliament to withdraw the impeachment motion against President Edgar Lungu.

He says there are many other serious challenges that the Zambian people are facing on which more of parliament’s time should be spent than the impeachment motion.

Mr. Chiluba says the grounds for the impeachment motion do not hold water, adding that it is a sheer waste of time in Parliament.