Musenge and others arrested !

National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary Mwenya Musenge and two other senior party officials have been arrested by Police in Luapula province.

In a statement availed to Q News, party Copperbelt Chairperson Chipoka Mulenga says others arrested together with Mr Musenge are party National Mobilization Chairman Christopher Mutale and National Elections Chairperson Jackson Simwezya.

He says the trio was arrested in Kawambwa district today while conducting interviews for prospective candidates ahead of Tuesday’s local Government by-election in the area.

Mr. Chipoka says Police have since denied the trio Police bond.