Kambwili fails to appear before court

Patriotic Front Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili today failed to appear before the Lusaka Magistrate in the case in which he’s charged with 39 counts which include two for obtaining pecuniary advantage and 37 for being in possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.

This is because Mr. Kambwili is unwell and has been admitted to CFB Hospital in Lusaka.

Mr. Kambwili who was arrested yesterday detained at Woodlands Police Station in Lusaka after being denied police bond.

He was however, last evening transferred to CFB Hospital after feeling unwell.