Hichilema demands release of all Evelyn Hone College students from jail

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema is demanding for the immediate release of all Evelyn Hone College students from Police cells and their grievances listened to, as a way of resolving issues as opposed to the brutality they are allegedly being subjected to.

Mr Hichilema says it is unacceptable that a huge number of students could be spending nights in police cells instead of having their grievances heard and amicably resolved.

He says he’s alarmed by the continued breakdown of government institutions that do not follow due processes.

Mr. Hichilema says his sources have told him that the issue has to do with the complete breakdown of another government institution, TEVETA, which is the examining body.

In a statement, Mr. Hichilema states that the Police’s heavy-handedness in reacting to students protest is uncalled for and has no place in a civilized democracy like Zambia.