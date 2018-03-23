France hostage crisis: Police shoot supermarket gunman

Armed police have killed a suspect who shot dead three people dead in a shooting spree in southern France.

The gunman hijacked a car and then took hostages at a supermarket in the town of Trèbes.

The man, named by ministers as 26-year-old Redouane Lakdim, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

He is believed to have killed and wounded his victims in three separate incidents which began in Carcassonne, 15 minutes’ drive from Trèbes.

He was said to have been heavily armed and demanding the release of Salah Abdeslam, the most important surviving suspect in the 13 November 2015 attacks in Paris, which killed 130 people.

Earlier, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said that all signs pointed towards a “terrorist act”.

