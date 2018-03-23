Fish ban to be lifted on 31st March, 2018

Vice President Inonge Wina has hinted that the fish ban that was extended to 31st April, 2018 could be lifted on 31st March, 2018.

Ms Wina has told parliament that she has been promised by the relevant bodies that the fishing ban which was extended as a result of the cholera outbreak will be lifted soon.

She says the Cholera response task force will meet the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock next week to give an update on the conditions of fishing camps.

Meanwhile the Vice President says the corruption tag placed on the PF Government by the opposition has nothing to do with the fight against corruption, but is a political tool to disgrace the ruling party.

Mrs. Wina says this new political strategy is also denting the image of the country as investors would think twice to bring their investment to the country.