Chiefs’ walk out of validation meeting ‘political’ – Kapata

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata says the Chiefs who walked out of the validation meeting on the national land policy were being political.

And the minister says the government will not go ahead to finalize the national land policy if the traditional leadership is not happy with its content.

Ms Kapata has told parliament in a ministerial statement that the chiefs perceive that this document advocates for the removal of their powers to manage and look after customary land.

She says the policy is a dual arrangement as 90 percent of land will remain in the hands of the chiefs while the 10 percent will be in the hands of the state.

She says it was disappointing that the chiefs walked out of the meeting without resolving the issues they had with regards the policy.

Ms Kapata however, states that despite the setback, the government remains committed to ensuring that all the stakeholders are consulted and engaged on this matter.