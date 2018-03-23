Bill Hader Explains Why Justin Bieber Was the Worst ‘SNL’ Musical Guest

The 39-year-old Saturday Night Live veteran made an appearance on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside his former co-star Jay Pharoah. When one caller asked them who the worst musical guest on the show was, they both agreed.

“It was [Justin] Bieber. Bieber, he just was in a bad place,” Hader admitted. “Maybe he’s in a better place, but back then it was rough.”

Hader previously called out the Biebs in 2014’s Live From New York: An Uncensored History Of Saturday Night Live. On Thursday’s episode, Hader also commented on a notorious SNL musical guest – Ashlee Simpson – but didn’t reference her time on the sketch comedy show. In fact, his first role as an actor was pranking Simpson on an episode of Punk’d. “It was so elaborate. It was an art gallery and it was my dead brother’s artwork. She put her jacket down and somehow the jacket caught on fire and set off the sprinklers and it ruined all the artwork,” he said, noting that he had to come out yelling at her for ruining his fictional brother’s artwork.

Pharoah, who is known for his impressions, added, “I saw Kanye [West] yank somebody,” noting the incident was more comical than bad.

“Everyone’s usually on great behavior. Everyone’s very excited and great behavior most time,” Hader added. “Yeah, Bieber’s the only one in my experience. I think it was just, he seemed exhausted or at the end of a rope.”

Hader noted that he felt so bad about Simpson’s tearful reaction, that he never returned to the reality TV show.

“It was my first professional job as an actor. I felt so terrible and I was just apologizing,” he said. “I don’t think they brought me back after that because I felt too bad… She was a musical guest afterwards and I was just like, ‘I don’t even want to bring it up.’”