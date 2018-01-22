ZUJ welcomes new Zambia Daily Mail, Times of Zambia boards

The Zambia Union of Journalists (ZUJ) has welcomed the appointment of the new board members for both the times of Zambia and Zambia daily mail.

ZUJ Vice President Alex Njovu has commended Information Minister Kampamba Mulenga reconstituting the boards for the two public media institutions.

Mr. Njovu however calls on government to soon inject funds in the two companies in a bid to recapitalize their operations.

He has further stated that with the new boards there is now going to be prudence and accountability in the utilization of funds by the institutions.

Mr. Njovu is also confident that with the new board, there is going to be implementation of policies that will ultimately benefit the workers.

He says as it stands, Times of Zambia employees are de-motivated and barely surviving.

He laments that it is sad that the workers are still waiting for their June 2017 salaries and yet they are 2018.