Sudan frustrate hosts Morocco

Sudan held Morocco to a 0-0 draw in their final 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) Group A game at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca on Sunday.

Tournament hosts, Morocco, finished top of Group A with a better goal difference, while Sudan also advance to the quarterfinals as runners-up.

The Atlas Lions made their intentions clear when Walid El Karti forced Sudan goalkeeper Akram Salim into a good save just seven minutes into the game.

Salim had to be alert nine minutes later and he produced a fine save to deny Morocco forward Ahmed Hammoudan from close range.

Morocco keeper Abdelali M’Hamdi was called into action on the half-hour mark and he snatched Saifeldin Bakhit’s through pass as Sudan launched a rare attack.

Pressure mounted on the Sudan defence with the halftime break fast approaching.

But Salim, who was in top form in the first-half, pushed away Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd’s thunderous long-range shot.

As a result, the score was 0-0 at halftime between Sudan and Morocco following a lively first-half which was dominated by the tournament hosts.

Morocco were awarded a penalty after El Karti was fouled by Sudan defender Bakri Bashir in the box four minutes after the restart.

Achraf Bencharki stepped up but he was denied by Sudan’s towering keeper Salim, who guessed the right way and thwarted the Moroccan attacker’s effort.

Sudan coach Zdravko Lograrocic then made a change – introducing Mohammad Taher on the hour-mark as the Falcons of Jediane looked to gain control of the game.

It was end-to-end stuff in the latter stages of the game as El Karti was denied by Salim, before Abuaagla Abdalla’s long-range effort was saved by Morocco keeper M’Hamdi at the other end of the pitch a few minutes later.

Both teams launched late attacks in the dying minutes of the game, but they could not score as the two sides ultimately settled for a 0-0 draw.

Sudan (0) 0

Morocco (0) 0

Teams:

Sudan: Salim, Hassan, Abdalla, Ibrahim, Mohammad, B.Bashir, El Tahir, M.Bashir (Eldin 62′), Idris (Taher 60′), Gismalla, Bakhit (Elnour 82′).

Morocco: M’Hamdi, El Hachimi, Aguerd, Semmoumy, Hammoudan (Hadraf 72′), El Karti (El Hadded 83′), Boulhroud, El Yamiq, Yabrane, Nanah (El Kaabi 71′), Bencharki.