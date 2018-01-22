Police summon Kambwili

New Democratic Congress (NDC) Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has been summoned to appear before the Zambia Police tomorrow for allegedly fraudulently registering a company from which he has been conducting illegal activities.

This follows after Economic Equity Party (EEP) Leader Chilufya Tayali reported Mr. Kambwili to the police for allegedly fraudulently registering a company from which he has been conducting illegal activities.

Mr. Kambwili has accused President Edgar Lungu of instructing an arrest even where they don’t have evidence incriminating him for purposes of punishing him for taking a strong stance against corruption by his leadership.

Mr. Kambwili who, who is also Roan PF Member of Parliament, says he has received information that the police have been instructed to find anything incriminating in order to arrest and detain him.

He has alleged that police have been instructed to effect an arrest even where they don’t have evidence incriminating him for purposes of punishing him for taking a strong stance against corruption.

Mr. Kambwili has told Journalists that he is ready for the police and that he is equal to the task.

Meanwhile Chishimba Kambwili has disclosed that he will sue the State for malicious prosecution after the Lusaka Magistrate Court acquitted him on three counts of traffic offences.