Ng’onga, Ngwenya ruled out of Namibia clash

Chipolopolo striker Alex Ng’onga and midfielder Godfrey Ngwenya have been ruled out of Monday’s final Group B match against Namibia.

Team doctor Mwila Lupasha told Fazfootball.com that the duo needed some more time to full recover and would not be eligible for selection on Monday.

Lupasha said that the medical team was closely monitoring the duo and hoped that they would full recover before Zambia’s quarterfinal clash on Saturday.

“The other two players (Ng’onga and Ngwenya) that have been on the sidelines that is Ngwenya and Ng’onga are still recovering and we will not consider them in the match against Namibia tomorrow,” he said.

“We probably hope that during the week they would have fully recovered and return to full training.”

Dr Lupasha says that the rest of the players had been handed a clean bill of health and would be available for selection.

Zambia plays Namibia on Monday evening in the final Group B match at the King Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca. Both teams have already qualified to the quarterfinals after winning their first two matches but will be fighting for top position.

The game will be played at 21:00 hours (Zambian time) and will be beamed live on SuperSport.

Winners in Group B will be paired with either Morocco or Sudan who also do battle to determine who tops their group.