Ministry of Health records 34 new cholera cases

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Administration Kennedy Malama says Lusaka district has recorded 34 New Cholera cases while other parts of the country have been quite.

Dr. Malama says the reduction in number of Cholera cases been recorded on a daily basis is a clear demonstration that government is on top of things.

He has however expressed optimistic that cholera will be eliminated due to the positive results from the multi sectorial approach.

Dr. Malama has advised the general public to exercise high levels of hygiene and to report anyone suspected of cholera.

He has told journalists that government will ensure that all interventions are heightened so as to ensure that the epidemic is eliminated completely.

And Dr. Malama has commended stakeholders for supplementing government’s efforts by contributing resources such as chlorine, IV fluids, transport, Finances among others.

He says government alone could not prevent and control cholera epidemics without the concerted efforts and contributions from all stakeholders.