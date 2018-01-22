Lubinda directs Libala market management

Kabwata PF Member of Parliament Given Lubinda has directed the market management at Libala market to compile a list of traders who are sub-renting shops.

Mr. Lubinda notes with great concern that people have been renting shops from the council, and passing the responsibility of taking care of them to other people while charging them exorbitantly.

Mr. Lubinda says he will not allow sub-renting in his constituency.

He says he will not allow Zambians to exploit their fellow Zambians especially in markets.

The MP has since instructed the market management in Libala to compile a list of those in the shops and compare it with that of the local authority.