Kansanshi Mine pledge to support local businesses

Kansanshi Mining PLC has pledged to support the Local business community in North Western Province by creating an enabling environment and offering capacity building training workshops to local suppliers and contractors to enable them to become competitive in the tendering processes.

The company said this through its General Manager, Rudi Bardenhorst during the Tripartite Meeting held between the PF, Kansanshi and North Western Province Chamber of Commerce to find a Transparent Equitable and Mutual beneficial Road Map in the pursuit of operationalizing Government Local Empowerment and Job creation Strategy anchored on Favourable Investor Friendly Environment.

The ruling party’s provincial leadership which was led by the Provincial Chairperson Jackson Kungo & flanked by North Western Chamber of Commerce (NWCC) Vice President, Women’s League Provincial Secretary and other senior party officials was at the Mine to address the concerns mentioned above and to engage the management on establishing a lasting solution and a cordial working relationship.

Mr. Jackson Kungo has called on the mine’s management to prioritise creation of job opportunities and recruitment of locals into various positions in the Mines.

He also emphasizes the need to protect the jobs of those who are already employed by the mining giant as has been emphasized by President Edgar Lungu in all mining towns.

Mr. Kungo further states that the Party and its Government has a mandate to create and protect employment for its citizens as much as it had the mandate to protect investors’ interests.

The Provincial chairman further urged the management at Kansanshi Mine to consider engaging local contractors in the various projects that the mine is undertaking in order to have economic benefits of having such huge investment in the province trickle down to the people within North Western.

In response, Mr. Bardenhorst highlighted the few weaknesses that the local companies display that usually disqualify them, among them being; Technical failures in the bidding processes and also a lack of full compliance documentation.

He however, pledged to introduce educative & capacity building workshops/seminars in which local companies would be trained and empowered with skills & knowledge in modern bidding/tendering processes and procurement systems that would make them competitive at international levels/standards.