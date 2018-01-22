Dr. Chilufya tips cholera hit countries

Health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has advised cholera affected countries in the region to use the approach Zambia has used in the fight against the epidemic.

Dr. Chilufya says government had to come up with drastic measures to ensure that the epidemic is contained.

The minister advises cholera affected areas to implore a multi sectorial approach to prevent deaths and spread of the epidemic.

Dr. Chilufya calls for stakeholder engagement, robust health promotions and the provision of clean and safe drinking water among many other things.