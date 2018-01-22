Defection of Antonio Mwanza to PF worries FDD

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Chairperson Potipher Chungu says the party has received the defection of its former party spokesperson Antonio Mwanza with regrets.

Mr. Chungu says Mr. Mwanza was the person who articulated the policies of FDD with vigor and deep conviction.

He says at the same time Mr. Mwanza abhor the deep-rooted corruption and theft in the ruling party (PF) which he joined during the weekend.

He also says the party believes that Mr. Mwanza’s defection to the Patriot Front is a big turn around and that it has nothing to do with either policies or principles.

He adds that the opposition political party understands that these are economically stressed times and that people may feel compelled to make decisions that are not based on their personal principles.