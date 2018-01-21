SUVUCAL) founder, urges Minister of Education to direct schools not to chase pupils

Support for vulnerable children and active leadership (SUVUCAL) founder, Eugene Machona has called on education minister Dr. Dennis Wanchinga to direct schools not to chase pupils, students who don’t have money to pay for their fees.

Mr. Machona says this is because many parents used their monies after government announced that the 2018 school calendar will delay indefinitely following the outbreak of cholera.

He is of the view that dr. Wanchinga should discuss with school authorities in the country not to send away pupils who will not be able to pay their school fees because they don’t have money.

Mr. Machona says head teachers in schools should not send back pupils for failure to pay fees because their parents have no money.

He observed that most parents of affected pupils are traders who are removed from both the markets and the streets due to the outbreak of cholera.