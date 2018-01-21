NCP condemns politics of criticisms and name calling

Opposition New Congress Party Leader Peter Chanda has criticized the politics of criticisms, name calling and character assassination going on in the country.

Pastor Chanda has therefore, urged all the stakeholders to embrace peace-building and ideological politics.

He has told q-news that the party will eliminate the unfortunate trend that has become a competition among political party communicators.

Pastor Chanda has strongly opposed this current phenomenon which has led to gross indiscipline among the youth in the country.

He says the party has put in place measures to educate its members to shun politics of insults and called on all other parties to do the same.

Pastor Chanda has expressed disappointment that instead of scaling up development and ensuring peace and harmony in the country some opposition political parties has stooped so low to engage in needless criticisms with certain personalities.