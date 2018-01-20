Zambian National dies in South Africa

A forty year old zambian national has died in johannesburg, south africa, following a road traffic accident.

Constantine kapungwe kaunda, who was based in south africa working as the regional superior of the catholic religious congregation of the brothers of charity for zambia and south africa, died on the spot when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident.

Zambia’s high commissioner to south africa emmanuel mwamba says the catholic authorities has confirmed to him that, constantine kaunda, who was in the company of two other catholic brothers died on his way from tambo international airport on his return from cameroon where he had gone for mission work.

It is reported that a bmw x 5 vehicle rammed from behind into the car which was carrying the catholic brothers forcing it to overturn several times for which brother kapungwe together with another person was thrown out of the car and died on the spot while the other victim died in hospital.

A third victim identified as courage soko, another catholic brother survived the accident.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited in the hillbrow hospital mortuary in johannesburg

And mr. Mwamba has expressed shock and sadness at the death of brother kaunda.

He says the death of brother kapungwe is not only a loss to the catholic fraternity but to the zambian community in south africa as he was also a zambian flag carrier.

He has since expressed deep condolences to the church and the families of the deceased.

This is contained in a statement made available to q-news by zambia’s high commission, south africa first secretary press and public relations naomi nyawali.