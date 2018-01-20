Police arrest two criminals of Murder

Police in southern province have arrested two criminals in connection with the murder of two people identified as joe malembe aged 23 of linda compound in lusaka and andrew mutendema aged 36 of chilanga district.

The victims were allegedly murdered in december, 2017 by kelvin mwambwa aged 30 of habinji village chief mungaila and munangandu mwachibinda chris.

Brief facts are that in december, 2017, adrian mulenga of chilanga district sent the two victims and peter musole aged 36 to namwala district in southern province to sale his toyota hiace minibus registration number alp 9259, white in color.

Police public relations officer esther katongo explains that when the duo reached namwala, they proceeded to maala where they met two people who are the suspects, who pretended to have been interested in buying the said mini bus.

Ms. Katongo further adds that the suspects then carried a shotgun on pretext that they intended to hunt some birds at the farm while when they reached a place between namwala and pemba, the suspects stopped and told the victims to follow them in the bush so that they could be shown the animals.

She further explains that one of the suspects cocked the gun and fired at mutendema and malembe while peter musole managed to escape.

On 18th january, 2018 from lukulu in western province police launched investigations and managed to arrest the suspects and recover the motor vehicle.

The suspects are currently detained in police custody.