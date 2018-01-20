Musenge, Mwitumwa suspended- PROTUZ

The Professional Teachers Union Zambia (PROTUZ) has suspended its President Vincent Mwitumwa and its General Secretary Kangwa Musenge.

PROTUZ Acting President Crispin Lupiya has confirmed the development to q-news.

He says the union president has been suspended due to grave misconduct and untold incompetence while the general secretary has been dismissed from public service and he is no longer a government employee.

Mr. Lupiya the duo will remain suspended until further notice.

He also says, the decision to suspend the two has been communicated to all relevant government ministries and the affected officials.

Mr. Lupiya has added that the union will do thorough investigations into all alleged misconduct by the two suspended officials and that public will be updated accordingly.