LYA Council owed over k25 million in unremitted properties

Luanshya municipal mayor nathan chanda bwalya has disclosed that the council is owed over k25 million in unremitted properties, land rates and plot premiums by commercial and residents of luanshya.

Mr. Chanda has explained that the operations of the council in as far as service delivery is concerned are being negatively affected by huge sums of money it was owed by residents.

He however, expressed optimism that measures which the council has put in place such as the introduction of rebates on rate payers, who make lump sum payments on outstanding arrears would expedite the council’s quest to recover the monies it was owed.

Meanwhile mr. Chanda has called on the church to be vigilant, proactive and take centre stage in the quest to transform society for the better.

Mr. Chanda says spiritual leaders have a crucial role to play in the development of luanshya town and the all country in general.

He says the council regards the church as social partners who can help the town to meet its spiritual and developmental needs through concerted effort.

Mr. Chanda says local authority is restrategising in order to see to it that as many stakeholders as possible partner with its efforts to broaden the revenue generation capacity as the demands for service delivery among residents continues to increase.

And mr. Chanda appealed to the pastors to take centre stage in the clean luanshya campaign and to encourage its followers to keep their surroundings clean to avoid outbreaks of diseases.