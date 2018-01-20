Govt dispels social media reports that police wants to arrest Hakainde Hichilema

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has dispelled social media reports that police wants to arrest the largest opposition leader for united party for national development (UPND) Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Kampyongo has described such reports as baseless.

He has told journalist in Lusaka that fears that the UPND leader is going to be arrested is a clear indication of cowardice.

He says police can only arrest people deemed to be law breakers and not innocent citizens.

Mr. Kampyongo says Mr. Hichilema should therefore stop fearing his own shadow.

Meanwhile UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has expressed disappointment that Mr. Kampyongo is unaware that police have been pursuing its leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Ms. Nalumango indicates that police have recently stormed the UPND on suspicion of the party keeping dangerous weapons.

By broadcast time, UPND Cadres and sympathizers have surrounded Mr. Hichilema’s house, amid fears of his alleged scheduled arrest by the police.