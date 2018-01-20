200 members of the Kolkata club expected in Zambia

At least two hundred members of the kolkata club from india are expected in zambia on march 20, 2018 for tourism.

Honorary consul of zambia to kolkata arjun de says another group will land in zambia on march 27, 2018 for the same mission.

In a statement made available by first secretary press and tourism at the zambian mission in india, bangwe naviley, mr. De says the group will later proceed to south africa and kenya.

And zambia’s high commissioner to india judith kapijimpanga says the high commission in india is happy with the development.

She says the mission wants to double the number of tourist inflows from india into zambia from four hundred and sixteen in 2017 to eight hundred this year.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga says zambia is among the best tourism destinations in the world because of the victoria falls and legendary walking safaris.